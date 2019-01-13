Mohamed bin Zayed, Japanese explore enhancing cooperation

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sunday received Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, who is visiting the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW.
During the meeting, the two sides explored means of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Japan across various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, in addition to all industries that support vital sectors in both countries. They aimed that this cooperation would meet their aspirations to diversify their economic relations and broaden them to wider horizons.
 
Sheikh Mohamed and Minister Seko also reviewed a number of topics of interest to the two countries and exchanged views on them.