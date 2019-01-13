Minister of Tolerance receives Saudi's Shura Council delegation

During the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, they explored ways of boosting mutual ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all sectors, especially the parliamentary sector.

Sheikh Nahyan re-affirmed the importance of enhancing joint cooperation between the two states based on their distinguished relations to broaden the horizons of coordination in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Issa bin Rashid Al Khalifa, senior officials, and members of the Saudi Embassy in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, and her accompanying delegation, where they discussed reinforcing ties and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.