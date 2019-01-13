Nine Emiratis reach CLIX Event finals

With nine innovations out of 48, these Emirati innovators represent around 19 percent of the total finalists.

The diversity of Emirati innovations falls within three categories, including Sustainability in Space, Future of Energy, Food and Agriculture, all of which aim to achieve sustainability and a better future to current and future generations by protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources.

By allowing these innovations to be showcased during CLIX, UAE innovators will have the opportunity to meet businessmen and investors to discuss their innovations and seek financing that could turn them from pilot ideas and models into real projects that benefit local and global communities.