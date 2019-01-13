Mohammed bin Rashid an inspiring leader: Ajman Ruler

He added that the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was inspired by the visions of the Founders, followed in their footsteps, and helped build the country by issuing leading initiatives, such as the book, "My Story," which documents stories for future generations.

Sheikh Humaid received a copy of the book and described it as a distinguished literary innovation, as it includes stories from the life of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and documents the nation’s history while highlighting the pride of all Emiratis for the book, which contains 50 stories about historic situations from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s memory over the past 50 years.

He added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed granted the UAE, especially Dubai, a leading stature, due to dozens of modern economic, urban, tourism and cultural projects, and he made the country among the most advanced and developed countries while noting that Dubai’s advancement is the advancement of the UAE and makes everyone proud.

Sheikh Humaid congratulated Sheikh Mohammed for publishing the book while adding that he will remain an inspiring leader for everyone, and the country is still expecting further innovations and excellence from him.

"We thank Allah Almighty, as all the loyal efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in the service of the country and the advancement of its citizens are appreciated and supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, The Sheikhs and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he further added.

In his book dedication to Sheikh Humaid, Sheikh Mohammed said, "To my brother, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, I offer you 50 stories that I wrote from my memory, to be engraved in the mind, and continue the journey of the Union, and tell future generations hundreds of stories."