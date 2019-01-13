The UAE develops air conditioning standards at the GCC level

The developing will be in cooperation with gulf Standardisation Organization (GSO), and it will be inspired by the UAE counterpart in this regard, which has proved a remarkable success in energy conservation. As per to His Excellency Abdulla AL Maeeni, ESMA Director General.

This comes at a time when the UAE system of energy conservation in the domestic and commercial air conditioners sector has achieved remarkable success, which has started to be mandatory in the country in 2013, with a savings rate of about 30% in an Emirati endeavor in line with global trends.

The Energy consumption, and is consistent with the objectives of National Agenda 2021, in terms of sustainable development indicators and environmental protection efforts, especially in the Sustainable Environment Index.

He said that the Technical studies indicate that about 70% of the total electricity consumption in the country is in the operation of air conditioning, cooling and ventilation. The technical regulations have contributed to the protection of the consumer, the environment, the UAE market and the strengthening of the national economy through the development of the standards sector and standardization activities In line with the UAE's efforts to provide the highest quality products and services in the UAE market.

The keenness of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) to contribute effectively to the provision of safety, health and environmental protection and consumer protection in the country by meeting the strategic partners' needs of technical regulations and standards by preparing, adopting, reviewing and issuing technical standards and regulations in different sectors. He added.

The UAE has realized the importance of the role played by standards, especially as the country has become a major global trade center.

Al Maeeni pointed out that ESMA is the sole reference authority in the country for all specifications, standards and quality. It also aims to support the national economy by ensuring the quality of industry National and local production of goods and other materials to enable them to compete with other industries.

In the last year, the Authority issued nearly 19 million of energy efficiency labels, water, vehicle tires, paints and varnishes as part of a package of comprehensive programs to increase the efficiency of energy consumption in electrical appliances used and traded in local markets.

The energy efficiency labels is one of the ESMA’s projects, announced four years ago, in order to raise the efficiency of the devices used in the country and achieve a reduction in the rates of electricity consumption, which is reflected in the consequent reduction in the rates of pollution of the environment, Five levels start from one star to five stars, and carry the most efficient five-star card devices.