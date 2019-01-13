Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the US Secretary of State and discussed with him ways to enhance ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the United States, as well issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two sides also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on them. The meeting also touched on the bilateral cooperation to strengthen regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

From the US side, it was attended by David M. Satterfield, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Steven C. Bondy, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in the UAE and a number of senior officials.