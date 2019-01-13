UAE, led by Khalifa, conveyed culture of tolerance abroad: Hamdan bin Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan said, "If we look at the reality of life in the UAE, we find that the country hosts more than 200 nationalities from all over the world who are living in harmony and an authentic environment that promotes noble values and conduct their activities in perfect harmony as their cultures melt on its land. Consequently, the country has become a preferred destination for living and working for those peoples, according to the latest surveys."

He made these remarks at the beginning of a seminar hosted by the European Parliament at its headquarters in Brussels under the title, "From Humanitarian Aid for Stability: UAE and EU together" which was delivered on his behalf by Fahad Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, ERC's Deputy Secretary-General for International Aid.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE has not stopped at this point, but has conveyed a culture of tolerance abroad through its humanitarian and development assistance.

"The country provides aid and support to the underprivileged and all countries, regardless of religious, ethnic or sectarian considerations, and its humanitarian organisations, especially the Emirates Red Crescent, support human beings everywhere, and thus the UAE is appreciated and respected by all," he added.

While reviewing the current humanitarian international situation, Sheikh Hamdan said, "The challenges in a number of regions reflect the dire reality of the affected people. The intensity of conflicts has increased, hunger and poverty have accelerated, the number of displaced persons and refugees have increased, and the diseases and epidemics found in poor countries have been a fertile ground for proliferation which requires concerted efforts to improve humanitarian response during crises and catastrophes."