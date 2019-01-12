Mohamed bin Zayed, General Austin Miller discuss issues of mutual interest

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday received General Austin Scott Miller, Commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission and US Forces-Afghanistan.
During the meeting, held in Al Shati Palace, they discussed cooperation and joint coordination between the two sides in defence affairs and issues of mutual interest. They also tackled the role of the two sides in combatting extremism, violence and terrorism and the importance of enhancing this cooperation in their best interests while supporting various efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving security and stability for the countries and peoples of the region.
 
Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and the accompanying delegation of the Commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, were present.