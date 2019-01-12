Nahyan bin Mubarak receives President of Indian National Congress

Sheikh Nahyan and Gandhi underlined the importance of maintaining the historical and privileged relations between the two countries on the basis of tolerance, mutual understanding and fostering interfaith dialogue.

Gandhi commended the great developmental strides made by the UAE and the impressive transformational drive adopted by the country at all fronts. He also praised the tolerance model adopted by the country, which, he said, is an example to be emulated by all world nations.

Attending the meeting were Mohamed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mubarak bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; and Navdeep Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, along with a number of Indian business people and top officials.