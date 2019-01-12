6000 patients availing Sheikha Fatima Field Hospital's services in East Darfur

The hospital has been recently opened to provide best possible volunteering, medical and preventive treatments under the slogan "Following in the Footsteps of Zayed", in the presence of Anas Omar, Governor of East Darfur, and Sudanese Minister of Health Hesham Soliman, along with a number of state officials.

"The launch of the hospital comes in continuation of the previous initiatives made through the Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign across various Sudanese villages, where a large number of patients, specially women, and children, availed themselves of various diagnostic and preventive services," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union (GWU).

"The hospital builds on the extensive humanitarian services provided by the Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign across various world countries, benefitting millions of people and easing the suffering of 15 million children and elderly persons in the UAE, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, Somalia, Eritrean Uganda, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, and Sudan," she added.

The hospital, which brings together a galaxy of senior doctors from the UAE and Sudan, is a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU and the Sanad Charity Foundation, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group and in coordination with Al Ihsan Charity.

As part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, and in collaboration with government, non-government and non-profit departments in Sudan, the hospital is carrying out its core mission in East Darfur in line with the philanthropic approach laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and in keeping with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to underpin the principle of volunteerism and value of giving.