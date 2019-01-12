Mohammed bin Rashid to honour winners of MBRGEA on Tuesday

The ceremony marks the 10th anniversary of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme which was launched to enable the UAE public sector to excel in its systems, performance, services and outcomes through the application of an international excellence model and various and on-going development initiatives enhancing the culture of innovation, loyalty and excellence among all public employees.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award consist of 25 award categories that take into account the diversity in the work nature of federal entities and achievements of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme’s objectives and leadership in all fields Since its inception, the total nominations for the award reached 2230. The four previous editions of the award saw the honouring of 157 entities and individuals.