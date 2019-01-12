UAE newborns to continue receiving a special commemorative gift in 2019

The initiative that was launched in the year of Zayed and continued in the Year of Tolerance reflects the cohesive ties that bind the UAE's leadership with its people. It also reflects the leadership's priorities in a country that places its people's happiness, prosperity, security and stability above all considerations.

The initiative includes the distribution of "Your Country, Your Responsibility" commemorative coins to all Emirati newborns, accompanied by a personal message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The very special message congratulates the new parents and welcomes the arrival of the newborn. It also highlights the values of citizenship, loyalty and allegiance to the nation, and is a constant reminder of the values of dedication and giving instilled by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Also, embossed on the box is an image of a tree of values, highlighting the UAE's core values, such as giving, moderation and tolerance a fitting reminder in the UAE's Year of Tolerance.

The commemorative coin is handed to all UAE citizens holding family books upon the completion of passport procedures.

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, affirmed that the Authority's continuation of the initiative comes in pursuance of the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in recognition of the special bond that ties the UAE's leadership with its people.

"The initiative reflects His Highness' keenness to engage with citizens on all occasions; it stems from a firm conviction that citizens are the country's highest priority and basis for realizing and safeguarding its achievements," he said.

On behalf of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Al Shamsi expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his orders to continue the distribution of the special gift. "The gift keeps alive the image of the UAE's founding father in the hearts and minds of generation to come, instilling feelings of nationalism and pride in the people of the UAE," he added.