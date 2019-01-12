UAE re-building more schools in Yemen during 2019

In continuation of the Year of Zayed initiatives, the new projects include revamping seven schools: Al Wahda, in Al Seimen; Tarek bin Zayed, in Al Shujeirah; Al Fajr, in Taif; Al Ittihad, in Mowazz'; Al Fatah, in Qataba; Ali bin Al Fakhar, Al Matina; and Al Kheir, in Mowashaj, Red Sea Coast.

These will be followed by seven more rehabilitation developments in the villages, cities and districts of Taiz and Hodeidah, Red Sea Coast.

During the 2018, the UAE rebuilt 36 educational facilities and distributed 10,000 school bags and 10,000 school uniforms in addition to the re-enrollment and re-integration of 24,000 female and male students back into schools.

Yemeni officials and dignitaries across the Red Sea Coast have commended the noble gestures which have effectively contributed to improving living standards and restoring normalcy in a number of Yemeni territories.