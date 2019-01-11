UAE is at the forefront of innovation in the oil and gas industry: President Atlantic Council

Speaking ahead of the Global Energy Forum, which opens here on Friday, Kempe said that: "There are so many exciting new digital innovations making in the oil sector, from 'digital twins' of oil infrastructure that can help predict maintenance needs, to artificial intelligence and machine learning."

He mentioned, in particular, the Port of Fujairah, the world’s second-largest oil bunkering centre, which is now using blockchain technology to track oil storage data. This is "an exciting project in the UAE," he said.

The Global Energy Forum, which runs from 11-13 January, is being organised by the Atlantic Council and is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. It is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of the UAE, ADNOC, and Mubadala.

The forum, a top international gathering of government, industry, and thought leaders seeks to set the global energy agenda for the year and to anticipate and respond to the dramatic changes in the world of energy.

Kempe spoke about the 'digital twins' of oil infrastructure and the concept of "Oil and Gas 4.0."

A digital twin, as explained by Gulf Energy Information's 'World Oil' weekly, is a complete 360-degree digital replica of a physical asset such as a pump, compressor or entire plant that enables analysis of data and monitoring of systems to identify problems before failures occur, preventing downtime and developing new opportunities for business improvement.

Global energy demand is rising extremely quickly, Kempe said, driven mostly by emerging markets such as China and India. At the same time, he added, renewable energy sources are seeing dramatic growth, primarily working to meet that new energy demand as well as displacing coal in some markets, including the United States.

This still allows, he said, for significant gas demand growth globally, as renewables are not currently being deployed fast enough to meet all energy needs. Demand growth, he added, was being driven by two forces: the transport sector, especially trucks, ships, and aviation, and the petrochemicals sector, which continues to expand rapidly.