Al Qubaisi, President of European Parliament discuss accelerating cooperation

They reviewed ways to enhance cooperation in parliamentary fields in the light of the existing strategic partnership between the UAE and EP and the keenness of both sides to achieve international security and stability. They spoke of the significant role played by parliaments in the best interest of countries and peoples as well as extending the bridges of cultural communication.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi and Tajani tackled ways to enhance bilateral and parliamentary relations and mechanisms of boosting them as well as the importance of joint initiatives with EU to achieve aspirations of the two sides.

Tajani welcomed the FNC Speaker and the accompanying delegation and praised the growing UAE- European relations, especially with regards to waiving of pre-visa requirements for Emiratis and EU citizens, which reflected the strong ties.

Tajani hailed the FNC's role, participation, and contributions to achieving security, and stability and fighting terrorism. He also stressed the importance of the exhibition organised by the Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with FNC at the EU headquarters.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that a great deal of attention is paid to the growing relations between the UAE and EU countries by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The FNC Speaker also reviewed the efforts by the UAE in providing humanitarian and development assistance to various countries and peoples. She also invited the President of the EP to attend the World Government Summit to be held in Dubai.