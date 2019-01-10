Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tahnoun bin Mohammed

Sheikh Tahnoun welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, with the two exchanging cordial talk about the achievements being made by the country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is pursuing the same path laid down by late Sheikh Zayed to ensure welfare and prosperity for UAE citizens.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.