Minister of Tolerance receives students from San Francisco University

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and said that the visit is part of the ongoing educational and academic cooperation between the UAE and the US, and that it will help in accelerating the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two sides.

Mouwafac Sidaoui, head of the delegation, and Management Department Chair and Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems of San Franciso University, presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Nahyan, during the meeting, which was attended by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and businessmen.