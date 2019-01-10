Minister of Tolerance receives students from San Francisco University

  • Thursday 10, January 2019 in 9:03 PM
Sharjah 24 -WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has received a delegation of graduate students from the University of San Francisco consisting of 26 business administration students with master's degrees.
Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and said that the visit is part of the ongoing educational and academic cooperation between the UAE and the US, and that it will help in accelerating the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two sides.
 
Mouwafac Sidaoui, head of the delegation, and Management Department Chair and Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems of San Franciso University, presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Nahyan, during the meeting, which was attended by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and businessmen.