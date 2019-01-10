Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee for “Water & Electricity”

The committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansour, approved a five-year budget and plan for the sector, including the financial support, transformational development initiatives and strategic objectives of 2019.

Attending the meeting were the committee members, including Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group CEO; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei. Secretary-General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of Department of Energy; and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Deputy Board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation.

The meeting's agenda included endorsing the suggested governance system as well as the financial, administration and operating rules and regulations for the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation.

The meeting occasioned a review of the corporation's strategies and new projects set to be launched in the field of power and water generation in addition to a number of other relevant topics.