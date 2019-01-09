Mohammed bin Rashid approves national policy on vital residential communities

He made this statement while launching, with the attendance of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, a national policy on creating vital residential communities, which includes various regulations and standards, with the aim of improving living standards and providing a new model of life in the country, in line with the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

"Our goal is to provide an integrated life for every citizen, and not only a place of residence. We want our residential communities to bring people together and improve their health and social cohesion. The integrated role of government sectors and authorities is to improve life quality in the UAE," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"Today, we are beginning a new stage in developing vital residential communities, which facilitate and improve the lives of all citizens without exception," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed directed relevant authorities to begin adopting the policy and activating its regulations in the design and establishment of all the residential projects around the country, as well as to benefit from its contents and raise living standards.

The policy, which was developed by the "National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing," in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, aims to determine new principles and standards, to create residential communities that will improve the quality of life of citizens and their communities, in line with goals of the National Agenda.

The policy includes six key components, which are, a suitable location, integrated facilities, cohesive communities, areas for interactive living, cultural participation, and smart systems, to prevent the isolation of residential neighbourhoods and facilitate transportation and communication, as well as to provide the necessary facilities.

According to the policy, residential communities must contain facilities that will support the lives of their residents and provide with a rich residential experience, such as shared gardens and sporting facilities.