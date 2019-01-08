ERC distributes 120 tonnes of food aid in Hodeidah

The residents of Al Tur, Al Mjailis, Dokhan, Al Hawareth, Al Juraibah Al Ulia, Al Juraibah Al Sufla, Al Masni and Wadi Al Aqoum, who benefitted from the aid, stated that the ERC has always provided for their needs, since the liberation of their areas and districts from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, and has helped them overcome their suffering.

They also thanked the UAE for providing relief, humanitarian aid and services, along with launching social and development projects, which have benefitted the people of the Red Sea coast and the entire country.