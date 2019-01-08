ERC paves road in Taiz, Yemen

The original 4-kilometre road has been extended to 25 kilometres, to end the difficulties posed to Yemenis due to rough roads, which cause regular traffic accidents.

During the inauguration of the road, which took place with the attendance of the general public and Aref Al Yousfi, Member of the Local Council of Al Mawasit District, Staff Brigadier Adnan Al Hammadi, Commander of the 35th Armoured Brigade, described the project as a lifeline for villages in As Silw.

Colonel Abdul Jalil Gharsan, Director of As Silw District, stated that the paving of the road aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by local people, who have been suffering for many years, while pointing out that the road will connect As Silw with Al Mawasit and Sami districts and improve travel.

Dr. Hisham Al Hammadi, ERC Representative in Taiz, said that the project is the ERC’s first initiative for the Year of Tolerance 2019, which will witness the launch of a series of services and development projects in Yemen that aim to return normal living conditions to the residents.