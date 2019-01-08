Hessa Bu Humaid: MOCD invested allocation to expand its sustainable development projects

Hessa Bu Humaid said: “The Ministry of Community Development received a message of giving and welfare based on this allocation to the UAE citizens. Such allocation was invested in human beings and satisfying their financial and development needs. We also sought for empowering those categories with the required development and care by expanding the sustainable development projects, empowerment and accomplishments.

She also emphasized the keenness of the wise leadership to satisfy the needs of the community by providing community services and welfare to achieve sustainable development and reach the 2021 UAE goals and centennial 2071 as well as considering

the UAE citizen as the top priority of the government, noting that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid for the budget during the next three years until 2021 with a total amount of AED 180 Billion considers 59% of it to education and community development.

Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid stated that the Ministry is very keen to achieve the ambitions of the wise government by diverse projects that reveal sustainable development and satisfying the needs of those in need for social security like “Al Sanaa” project for productive families, “Qelada” and “Tasneem” for people of determination. The Ministry also launched a variety of initiatives like the mobile unit for senior emirates and daycare clubs for senior emiratis all over the emirates, community schools as well as other community initiatives that have a humanitarian and sustainable development impact.

She also emphasised that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and continuous vision led to several accomplishments in the Ministry of Community Development represented in the announcement of the National Policies for Family, Senior Emiratis, Women and Youth in 2018, these remarkable policies encourage us to do greater efforts in the field of community development to achieve 2021 visions and commit to the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

She also noted that His Highness the UAE Vice President reveals in all occasions the lofty principles of governance and leadership for all UAE nationals who are the true wealth of sustainable country. Her Excellency added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum leads a team that only looks for leadership, willingness and happiness and looks for a bright vision in the UAE. His Highness also set a clear roadmap towards the union’s centennial goals, his unlimited support and vision paves the way for all of us to achieve happiness and positivity. Such words put us all in front of national duties and encourage us to make greater efforts towards a leading nation and country.

The series of tweets of His Highness yesterday ““I’m very optimistic about my nation, people and working teams in 2019” is the motto of the next phase of unlimited efforts and accomplishments.