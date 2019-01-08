Mohamed bin Zayed launches 'National Experts Programme'

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at a special ceremony at the Founder’s Memorial in the UAE capital, the programme will see 20 Emiratis being mentored at the highest level to become experts-in-the-making across a range of sectorial specialisations carefully aligned to the country’s national priorities and its drive towards a knowledge-based economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his hope that the programme will contribute to establishing a rich base of national expertise, helping participants develop their skills and hone their professional and personal tools to meet the requirements of current and future growth in the country.

He highlighted that the UAE leadership is committed to investing in and using the potential of its citizens to achieve national goals and the vision for the future, stressing the importance of benefiting from national experiences who are an important national asset and a permanent resource that enriches and supports the national system of action in various sectors.