UAE has linked development with sustainability: Thani Al Zeyoudi

He stressed the generalisation of concepts related to sustainability on all existing and future projects of the Ministry to keep pace with the determinants of the UAE National Agenda leading to the UAE Vision 2021.

His Excellency Dr. Al Zeyoudi noted that the country is witnessing clear improvements to air quality and emission reduction indexes, as well as consecutive successes in reducing waste, promoting recycling, improving biodiversity, protecting species and increasing the number of protected areas, as well as increasing the number of projects related to sustainability, the marine environment, and sustainable and smart agriculture.

"We have launched several projects and initiatives related to the concept of sustainability, including the promotion of modern technology-based farming methods that contribute to the sustainable consumption of resources and increase production," he said, referring to the launching of projects to rehabilitate natural habitats to ensure the sustainability of fisheries and biodiversity in the marine environment.

He noted that the ministry has cooperated with local authorities and institutions to preserve biodiversity and create nature reserves, which enabled the country to host 'The Convention on Wetlands', an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

He added that the ministry has prioritised innovative projects and programmes that aim to achieve sustainability, such as the Artificial Intelligence Lab, which monitors climate change, locates solar energy concentrations, observes and analyses levels and sources of air pollutants, and determines water quality.

His Excellency Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted that these achievements are due to a range of policies and plans adopted by the country related to sustainable development, which include the 'UAE Green Growth Strategy', which aims to make the UAE one of the world leaders in this area as well as a centre for the export and re-export of green products and technologies. It will also help maintain a sustainable environment to support long-term economic growth.

In order to enhance the country's competitiveness globally, create new economic levers, and protect biodiversity and ensure its sustainability, he said, the ministry launched ‘The UAE’s Natural Wonders’. The project aims to promote ecotourism across the seven emirates and to position the UAE as a leading ecotourism hub.