Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

During the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the committee approved the company’s annual work plan and budget for 2019.

They also discussed the company’s investment strategy and other topics, and took appropriate actions.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala; Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood; and Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed.