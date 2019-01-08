FNC committee reviews services for disabled people

During the meeting, held at the FNC General Secretariat's premises in Dubai, Hamad Al Rahoomi, Head of the Committee, said the committee discussed its report after considering feedback from its meetings with people with disabilities and their parents, and its field visits to centres that provide them with services.

He also noted that the committee added many suggestions and will further discuss the report during its next meeting, before submitting it to the FNC for discussion.

The committee discussed the issue through three pillars, which are the legislation related to protecting the rights of disabled people; the policy of the Ministry of Community Development related to providing health, educational, economic, social and entertainment services; and the role of the ministry in empowering People of Determination and reinforcing their role in public and private sector labour markets.