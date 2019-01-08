Khalifa Award for Education starts screening process

Amal Al Afifi, the Secretary-General of the Award, highlighted the appreciation of the award’s General Secretariat for the participation of local and Arab academic institutions and individuals.

She added that the award shall include the following categories at the local level: General Education; Education for People with Special Needs; Creating Knowledge Networks; New Media and Education; Education and the Sustainable Environment; and Education and Community Service.

There are five other general educational categories within the UAE and throughout the Arab world, namely: Higher Education; Educational Research; Projects and Innovative Educational Programmes, Educational Authoring for Children, and a Written Academic Work about the Patron of the Award, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The award’s major objective is to motivate and promote the development of the educational field within the UAE, and in the Arab world at large, based on the conviction by the award’s board and General Secretariat that both of these fields complements each other.