Sheikh Saud wished the Consul-General success in carrying out his duties and in strengthening relations of cooperation between the UAE and the US at all levels.

The two sides explored ways of enhancing ties between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Emiri Diwan of Umm Al Qaiwain.