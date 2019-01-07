UAE winter aid targets 135,000 beneficiaries in Jordan

"The noble initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the country's embassy," said Faisal Ahmed Al Malek, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman, explaining that an ERC and volunteering team is now in Jordan to distribute blankets to eligible households across the country.

"The programme targets over 135,000 beneficiaries in several Jordanian governorates and includes medical checkups and life-saving winter assistance," said Saeed Suheil Al Mazrouei, Director of the ERC's Department of Relief & Disaster Management.

The programme has already started in the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mereijeeb Al Fuhood, in Al Zarqaa on Friday. On Sunday, the ERC and volunteering team headed to Al Tofeilah Governorate as part of the programme's visits to the southern governorates. On Monday they went to Al Ramathaa, at the farthest north on the Jordanian-Syrian borders.