Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 'MBR Medal for Scientific Excellence'

  • Monday 07, January 2019 in 9:54 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured on Monday, winners of the "Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence", in presence of Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The winners were selected among a pool of 200 scientists who were nominated for the of the second edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, which seeks to recognise outstanding scientists and researchers for their achievements and contributions in various fields. The award represents the highest Emirati scientific honour, which highlights scholars and their achievements, and enhancing their status in the community.
 
The awards ceremony took place on the sideline of the second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists which kicked off on Monday with more than 150 scientists and researchers in attendance from throughout the world.
 
Winners of this year edition of the Medal included Dr. Lihadh Ibrahim Al-Gazali, Senior Consultant in Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics at the United Arab Emirates University; Dr. Ali Almansoori, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University; while Omar Yaghi. Founding Director - Berkeley Global Science Institute, received Lifetime Achievements Award for his scientific works.