Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 'MBR Medal for Scientific Excellence'

The winners were selected among a pool of 200 scientists who were nominated for the of the second edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, which seeks to recognise outstanding scientists and researchers for their achievements and contributions in various fields. The award represents the highest Emirati scientific honour, which highlights scholars and their achievements, and enhancing their status in the community.

The awards ceremony took place on the sideline of the second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists which kicked off on Monday with more than 150 scientists and researchers in attendance from throughout the world.

Winners of this year edition of the Medal included Dr. Lihadh Ibrahim Al-Gazali, Senior Consultant in Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics at the United Arab Emirates University; Dr. Ali Almansoori, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University; while Omar Yaghi. Founding Director - Berkeley Global Science Institute, received Lifetime Achievements Award for his scientific works.