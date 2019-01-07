Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Special Olympics' Host Town Programme

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the committee members, and urged them to double efforts to ensure the best possible organisation of the global event in a way that reflects the grand reputation now boasted by the UAE at the global scene and its endeavours to include and integrate People of Determination in society in conformity with international standards.

The delegation, comprised of over 100 committee members, expressed appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided to the Programme which is premised to promote the quintessential Emirati values and efforts to include and integrate the People of Determination.

For her Part, the Minister expressed her sincere efforts to the country's wise leadership and commended the support provided by Sheikh Mohamed to the global event.