Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Special Olympics' Host Town Programme

  • Monday 07, January 2019 in 9:10 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received members of the committees of the Host Town Programme for Special Olympics World Games- Abu Dhabi 2019 who were accompanied by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, the chair of the heritage and community committee of the supreme committee for hosting the Games.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the committee members, and urged them to double efforts to ensure the best possible organisation of the global event in a way that reflects the grand reputation now boasted by the UAE at the global scene and its endeavours to include and integrate People of Determination in society in conformity with international standards.
 
The delegation, comprised of over 100 committee members, expressed appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided to the Programme which is premised to promote the quintessential Emirati values and efforts to include and integrate the People of Determination.
 
For her Part, the Minister expressed her sincere efforts to the country's wise leadership and commended the support provided by Sheikh Mohamed to the global event.