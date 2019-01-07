Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Egypt on opening Al-Fattah Al-Alem Mosque, Cathedral of Nativity

"Radical ideologies and fanaticism can be conquered only through the commitment to the values of love, peaceful co-existence and tolerance," Sheikh Hazza said, affirming that Egypt is steadily forging ahead toward a bright future thanks to the determination of its people and prudent policies pursued by its leadership.

"We congratulate the Arab Republic of Egypt on the opening of Al Fattah Al-Alem Mosque and Cathedral of Nativity."

In the presence of a high-profile Emirati delegation, President of Egypt Abdulfattah Al Sisi on Monday opened the Al-Fattah Al-Alem Mosque and Cathedral of Nativity at the proposed new capital of Egypt.