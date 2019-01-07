Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Egypt on opening Al-Fattah Al-Alem Mosque, Cathedral of Nativity

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated the leadership and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt on opening Al Fattah Al-Alem Mosque and the Cathedral of Nativity at the proposed new capital of Egypt.
"Radical ideologies and fanaticism can be conquered only through the commitment to the values of love, peaceful co-existence and tolerance," Sheikh Hazza said, affirming that Egypt is steadily forging ahead toward a bright future thanks to the determination of its people and prudent policies pursued by its leadership.
 
"We congratulate the Arab Republic of Egypt on the opening of Al Fattah Al-Alem Mosque and Cathedral of Nativity."
 
In the presence of a high-profile Emirati delegation, President of Egypt Abdulfattah Al Sisi on Monday opened the Al-Fattah Al-Alem Mosque and Cathedral of Nativity at the proposed new capital of Egypt.