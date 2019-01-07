UAE participates in opening of Al Fattah Al Alem Mosque, Cathedral of Nativity in Egypt

Following his participation in the celebrations of the Egyptian government at the opening of Al Fattah Al Alem Mosque and Cathedral of Nativity at the proposed new capital of Egypt, Sheikh Nahyan said that the opening of the mosque and the church on the same day has an important significance in terms of respecting ideologies and appreciation of others.

He added that the timing of the opening bears special significance as it coincides with Egypt's celebrations of Christmas and sends a clear message to the world to respect the freedom of belief.

Sheikh Nahyan also congratulated the Egyptian leadership and people on this occasion which highlights the noble values of Egyptian society with Muslims and Christians, highlighting the depth of ties between the two countries.

He pointed out that the UAE's keenness to participate in this celebration is consistent with the eagerness of its leadership represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the stability and progress of Egypt in all fields.

The Minister of Tolerance re-affirmed the continuous cooperation between both countries in all economic for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

The UAE delegation was headed by Sheikh Nahyan and included a number of senior officials, intellectuals, clerics and public figures.