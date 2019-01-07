Fujairah hosts first meeting of ‘Consultative Council of Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2019’

The meetings aim to attract foreign investments to the country, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and build a knowledge-based economy, by attracting Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs, which constitute five percent of the country’s GDP, as well as by supporting the country’s embassies abroad.

The meeting in Fujairah was held under the directives of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and attended by Sharif Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Free Zone; Fahad Al Gergawi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Investment Office; Yasser Al Ahmed, Head of Government and Organisational Communication at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones; Aida Al Kouri, Director of the Investment Promotion Administration of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Nahyan Al Dhaheri, Senior Economic Affairs Specialist, and Aliaa Al Noubi, Senior Organisational Partnerships Specialist.

Sharaf stated that the meetings will be held in various emirates around the country, and will aim to attract foreign investments to the country in 2019, to achieve international economic integration and diversity, as well as promote joint investments, while pointing out that the current era is witnessing rapid growth, generating more FDIs and marketing investment opportunities, and achieving economic benefits for the country.

He added that the meeting in Fujairah explored key local sectors, which resulted in a request for a draft list of information, including economic and investment information on the emirate’s opportunities and resources that will be sent to UAE embassies abroad.

"We are seeking, through our embassies, to support these distinguished sectors, as well as to highlight them and other available investment opportunities within the country, along with its attractive investment environment," he further added.

Sharaf also noted that the council is examining global opportunities, with an emphasis on 14 countries and seven key sectors, under the framework of an innovation strategy launched by the Ministry of Economy while adding that its goal for 2019 is to focus on key Emirati export sectors and provide them with the necessary support through the country’s embassies, to support non-oil exports.

Fujairah has many key sectors, including the industrial, petroleum, tourism and precious stones sectors, he said in conclusion.