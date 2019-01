His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with Flint potentials for cooperation between the UAE financial and investment institutions with the HSBC Group, in the light of conducive business and investment environment provided in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority,EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.