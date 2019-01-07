Umm Al Qaiwain National Museum is part of nation’s legacy: Noura Al Kaabi

This came during her visit to the museum, which contains important archaeological artefacts, documents key moments of the UAE’s history, and highlights the heritage of the emirate’s ruling family.

During her tour, Her Excellency Al Kaabi was briefed about its sections by Alia Al Ghafli, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Qaiwain, and visited the 'Folklore Market Room' that sells perfumes, fabrics, traditional sweets and coffee, as well as the 'Sea Room', which highlights the important position of the emirate’s residents. She also visited the museum’s document room.

She also visited the 'Ed-dour Site', which documents the region’s cultural heritage, history and links.

Al Kaabi said that the ministry excavated the site several years ago, to discover the history of the area that dates back over 2,000 years, and has prioritised the antiquities sector.