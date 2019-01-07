UAQ Ruler reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Culture

This came after Sheikh Saud received, on Monday, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various cultural issues, as well as the general policy of the ministry, its efforts to achieve future sustainable development, among other related topics.

His Highness Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the wise leadership to advance culture and knowledge, as well as its keenness to develop the infrastructure of this important sector around the country.

In turn, Al Kaabi noted that the ministry has prioritised all sectors related to culture, arts and cultural heritage, while pointing out that Umm Al Qaiwain enjoys wealth in heritage dating back thousands of years, and is among the richest heritage regions in the country.

She added that cultural programmes will be drafted in the coming period, in cooperation with local authorities, to promote heritage sites and ensure their maintenance and preservation. The ministry will also organise school and tourism trips, to introduce future generations to the emirate’s heritage and conduct research on these sites, she added.

Al Kaabi noted that the ministry has drafted a new strategic plan that aims to reinforce the contribution of cultural industries to the country’s knowledge-based economy, which will strengthen the UAE's position on the world cultural scene, as well as empower its cultural sector.

The minister highlighted that the cultural centre in Umm Al Qaiwain is equipped with the best infrastructure, to host cultural programmes and hold local arts and heritage events.

