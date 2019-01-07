Coptic Egyptians in UAE celebrate Christmas amid peace and tolerance

Christmas is celebrated on 7th January by the Coptic Christians in Egypt and the Orthodox Christians in Central and Eastern Europe.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, gave a speech - which was delivered on his behalf by Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan - in which he welcomed the attendees, saying that the joy of this celebration coincides with the beginning of the 'Year of Tolerance' in the UAE, a country that cherishes its authentic Arab and Islamic heritage, and which calls for mutual respect among all religions and beliefs.

He said, "The UAE is keen to always be faithful and true to the principles of Islam and its timeless teachings of tolerance and mutual respect between different religions and beliefs."

"It is vital to maintain the values of brotherhood and communication among believers of various religions and to maintain respect for each other's rights and values for the good of everyone."

He added, "We hope that the new year of tolerance in the UAE will be a year of peace, harmony and security in the whole world. We in the UAE are fully convinced that tolerance is an essential part of the fabric of a successful society. It is a vivid embodiment of the teachings of Islam and a means of positive communication with everyone. Justice and the rule of law and to achieve peace and progress in society and the world."

At the end of his speech, the UAE Minister of Tolerance called on all to contribute to the year of tolerance in the UAE, saying, "I take this opportunity to invite you to contribute actively to the activities of the Year of Tolerance in the UAE and to build bridges of understanding, coexistence and dialogue between all, for the service of society and the advancement of human beings everywhere. "

The Minister also praised the deep fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and the diligence paid in developing mutually cooperative relations in all fields, stressing that the UAE holds a special affinity for Egypt and its people, its history and culture.

Reham Khalil, Minister Delegate and Charge d'Affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in the UAE, conveyed the congratulations of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the Christians of Egypt on Christmas Day.

In her speech - on behalf of Egyptian Ambassador Sherif Mohamed el-Badawi - she expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its exemplary community model for tolerance and coexistence among all religions. She said that celebrating Christmas is an occasion to draw inspiration from the lofty values and meanings on which the rich foundations of human civilisation and the human psyche were built, stressing that Egypt is a leading country and a model of coexistence, tolerance and moderation distant from fanaticism and extremism.

Speaking on behalf of Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, the Reverend Anthony Michael, Pastor of the Cathedral, extended his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the UAE government and people, for their religious tolerance towards the Egyptian Coptic community and all members of the Christian communities and different religions, allowing them to practice and perform their various religious rites.