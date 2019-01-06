Five thousand Yemenis benefit from 1,000 food baskets in Hadramaut

An ERC team distributed 1,000 food baskets to 5,000 people from among poor and needy households, who are suffering from the ongoing onerous economic circumstances the country is going through.

The local people expressed their happiness at the ERC’s new relief campaign, which, they said, will help ease their suffering, and thanked the UAE for its valuable and continuing support.

In the meantime, an ERC field team is currently having firsthand experience of the needs of locals in the region to start providing urgent aid.

A total of 1,130 food baskets have been distributed since the start of the Year of Tolerance for 5,650 individuals from needy and aggrieved families in Hadramaut.