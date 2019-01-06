Five thousand Yemenis benefit from 1,000 food baskets in Hadramaut

  • Sunday 06, January 2019 in 9:57 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided urgent food aid to the people of Rumah, Thamud, Qof Al Kathir and Qof Al Awamer districts in the desert of Hadramaut, as part of the UAE’s support for Yemenis during the Year of Tolerance 2019.
An ERC team distributed 1,000 food baskets to 5,000 people from among poor and needy households, who are suffering from the ongoing onerous economic circumstances the country is going through.
 
The local people expressed their happiness at the ERC’s new relief campaign, which, they said, will help ease their suffering, and thanked the UAE for its valuable and continuing support.
 
In the meantime, an ERC field team is currently having firsthand experience of the needs of locals in the region to start providing urgent aid.
 
A total of 1,130 food baskets have been distributed since the start of the Year of Tolerance for 5,650 individuals from needy and aggrieved families in Hadramaut.