Mohammed bin Rashid launches 'Fifty-Year Charter'

"This is a charter that represents our pledge and promise towards enhancing the life of people in Dubai in 2019. A new charter shall be launched on Jan 4 every year," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed The pledge comes a day after Sheikh Mohammed shared his eight defining principles of governance for Dubai.

Below is the full text of the charter: "The Fifty-Year Charter "In the Name of Allah, and praise be to Him! From Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the people of Dubai and its residents is a document that represents our pledge and promise, on behalf of myself and the ruling family of Dubai, of what we will undertake to improve the quality of life, develop the community of Dubai, and ensure the future of generations to come.

It is an annual document that I have named 'The Fifty-Year Charter' to mark my 50th anniversary of assuming my first official post in serving my country, and in the hope of another 50 years during which we will maintain a city governed by law and bound by the spirit of compassion, love harmony and tolerance.

A prosperous city where future generations achieve their dreams and aspirations.