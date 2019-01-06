UAQ Ruler witnesses graduation of "Year of Tolerance" group of Emirates Canadian University College

Sheikh Saud commended the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who enabled citizens to serve their nation, and prioritised strategic programmes and plans that aim to advance higher education, keep pace with the latest developments and foresee the future, while affirming the importance of people and their living standards, as well as of science, knowledge and innovation.

He also commended the college’s efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to promote scientific research, support excellent students, develop innovations, and benefit from their advantages to handle the challenges facing community development.

His Highness Sheikh Saud called upon the graduates to be dedicated to their nation and work hard for the country, with their young arms and enlightened minds, while valuing the efforts of the college’s board of trustees, management and academic staff, who worked with dedication to advance the education system, achieve accomplishments, and enable the college to attain a prestigious scientific and academic stature in a record time.

He also expressed his happiness and pride, and congratulated the graduates, while highlighting his support for their efforts to achieve their personal and national hopes and ambitions Sheikh Saud then honoured the winners of the first "Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Award," including Mansour Rashid Al Maqdahi, who received the "Excellent Student Award." He also honoured Dr. Ali Isa Al Jasmi, who received the "Excellent Academic Researcher Award."

The graduation ceremony was attended by several Sheikhs, senior officials, members of the college’s board of trustees, chairmen and directors of local and federal government departments, directors of national universities, and the parents of the graduates.

The graduates carried the theme, the "Year of Tolerance," after the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa that 2019 will be the Year of Tolerance, to establish the UAE as a global capital for tolerance, and promote tolerance as a sustainable institutional value, continuing the legacy of the Founding Leader, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the UAE.