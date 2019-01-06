Ministry of Climate Change approves 368 veterinary products, registers 72 manufacturers

Regarding their work, Dr. Kaltham Kayaf, Head of the Animal Health Section at MOCCAE, said, "The UAE is strongly committed to animal welfare that is integral to our Islamic beliefs and culture. In line with this commitment, MOCCAE works closely with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Emirates Racing Authority, and the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory to ensure that only quality veterinary products are available in our market."

Under Federal Law No. 09 of 2017 regulating the handling, trading, marketing and circulation of veterinary products, the Committee licensed 172 new veterinary products and renewed the licenses of 196 products in 2018. Furthermore, it registered 27 new manufacturers of veterinary products and renewed the registration of 45 manufacturers, after ensuring they complied with the latest global standards.

Amid safety concerns, the Committee also withdrew the registration, suspended the use, and banned the import of several key anti-inflammatory drugs for food-producing animals that contain the inactive substance diethanolamine (DEA). The affected drugs included Meflosyl, Finadyne, and Paraflunixin. The decision to suspend products with DEA content followed the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency.

Furthermore, the Committee has withdrawn the registration of veterinary products, including Amino-Lite 34x Concentrado, Sungate, and Zeel ad us. vet. Injection, after tests conducted at the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory showed a failure to comply with manufacturing specifications. The products either contained substances banned under the UAE law, or their components differed from the labels.

MOCCAE took immediate measures to withdraw these drugs from the UAE market, and instructed all veterinary pharmacies to stop dispensing them and return any available stock to suppliers.

Based on relevant economic studies, the Committee is currently developing a pricing framework for veterinary products in the UAE.

The Committee urges veterinarians in the public and private sectors, as well as members of the community, to contact MOCCAE by email or by phone in case they observe side effects on animals after administering any drug.