Belhaif Al Nuaimi opens ArabPlast 2019

This edition of ArabPlast witnessed the presence of more than 900 companies from 32 countries including 14 national pavilions. The show has offered a platform to unveil new products, witness updates of the industry, open communication channels with industry peers, and meet global decision-makers in the plastics, rubber and petrochemical industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Nuaimi said, "Petrochemicals, plastic and rubber are the key drivers of the economic growth for any country, and exhibitions as ArabPlast not only offer a strategic platform for participants and visitors to explore ground-breaking solutions and cutting-edge technologies, but also serve as a medium to promote international alliances and sales."

Petrochemicals, components derived from oil and gas are used in all sorts of daily products including packaging, plastics, clothing, detergents, tyres and much more. According to a study by International Energy Agency (IEA), petrochemicals are becoming the largest drivers of global oil demand, in front of cars, planes and trucks. It is noted that petrochemicals are set to account for more than a third of the growth in world oil demand to 2030, and nearly half the growth to 2050, adding nearly 7 million barrels of oil a day by then. They are also poised to consume an additional 56 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas by 2030, and 83 bcm by 2050.

"Most economies rely on petrochemicals given how prevalent they are in everyday products. The Gulf has a high potential to grow, given the advancement surrounding the petrochemical industry," said Satish Khanna, General Manager, Al Fajer Information & Services, Dubai, organisers of ArabPlast 2019.

"Plastic and the petrochemical industry is driving new trends around the world, including a growing number of applications in various cutting-edge, clean technologies critical to sustainable energy systems. In the coming years, the industry is not just set for robust growth, but will also be one of the leading sectors to drive the economy of the countries," added Satish Khanna.

In addition to the new products and innovations, another striking feature of the show was ‘Sophia’ the robot who not only interacted with the visitors, but also offered quick answers and solutions for any queries raised at the show.

On display at ArabPlast 2019 are new products and technologies and the show covers a wide spectrum of new and innovative products.