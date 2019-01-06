President issues Decrees for appointment, transfer and promotion of ambassadors

The Decrees were published in the latest edition of the Federal Official Gazette and stipulate the transfer of Mohammad Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, and his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia. It also stipulates the ending of his duties as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of the Gambia, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Republic of Cape Verde, and the Republic of Ivory Coast.

The Decrees also include the transfer of Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain, and her appointment as the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and ends her duties as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the State of Andorra and the Vatican State.

According to the Decrees, Ahmed Nasser Abdul Rahim Al-Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, will be appointed as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Khalid Khalifa Abdullah Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Ambassador to Kenya, is appointed as a Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Comoros.

Dr. Saeed Mohammed Ali Al Shamsi is appointed as the UAE Ambassador to the Maldives; Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, as the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia; and Ahmed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, as the UAE's Consul-General in Erbil, Iraq.

Salem Ali Khamis Alawi Al Kaabi, is appointed as UAE's Consul-General in Bonn, Germany; Nasser Haweden Al Ketbi, as the UAE's Consul-General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Hamad Matar Mohammed Al Shamsi, member of the diplomatic and consular corps, has been promoted to the rank of "Minister Plenipotentiary".