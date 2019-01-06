Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan explore mutual cooperation, regional development

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed his keenness to develop cooperation with Pakistan to serve the two countries common interests. "The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places great importance to strengthening its relations with Pakistan at various levels," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the development of the UAE-Pakistan relations in all sectors, commending the current level of economic and trade ties, noting that it is witnessing continuous growth. He also lauded both sides' endeavours to further boost these relations in the future.

In December, the UAE deposited US$3 billion (equivalent to AED11 billion) in the State Bank of Pakistan to support the bank’s liquidity and foreign currency reserves. The move is an affirmation of the UAE's commitment - since the time of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan- to stand by the Pakistani nation.

The UAE, he noted, focuses on supporting efforts to achieve development, security and peace at regional and international levels through its constructive initiatives. These initiatives are aimed at achieving stability and prosperity for all peoples. It also continues to promote the values of tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and cooperation in the face of various regional and international challenges.

At the beginning of the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Mr. Khan welcomed Sheikh Mohamed's visit, noting the strong relations between the two countries in several sectors, which was laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Imran Khan said that Sheikh Zayed has a special place in heart of every Pakistani and it will remain forever. "There is much evidence of the support provided by Sheikh Zayed to Pakistan at all levels," he added, reiterating his appreciation for the recent financial support provided by the UAE to the State Bank of Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of this initiative, which reflects the depth of relations between both countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Imran Khan explored various aspects of political, economic, investment and developmental relations and the possibility of enhancing them in multiple vital sectors, as well as intensifying coordination on new opportunities that serve the aspirations of the two countries.

Prime Minister of Pakistan held a luncheon in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.