Department of Energy adopts ‘Business Continuity Policy’ for energy sector

The move is part of the Department’s efforts to increase preparedness among entities operating within the energy sector to deal with emergencies and crises, in accordance with the standards set by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The Business Continuity Policy is one of the first regulations issued by the DoE since its establishment in February of this year. The Department is tasked with ensuring the effective management of emergencies, crises and disasters for the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 11 of 2018 on the Establishment of the Department of Energy, as well as federal and local legislation governing business continuity and management of emergencies, crises and disasters.

The adoption of the Policy follows extensive deliberations and coordination efforts with all entities operating in the energy sector across the emirate. The Department of Energy organised several workshops in September and December 2018 to discuss the challenges facing the "Business Continuity Management Programme", as well as draft regulations for the continuity of the energy sector.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, DoE Chairman, said, "Adopting the Business Continuity Policy and cancelling the instructions issued back in 2014 form part of our efforts to upgrade the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and establish a unified ecosystem that manages business continuity in the industry, in close coordination with local and federal entities operating in the sector. Our objective is to develop a unified framework for implementing, within our sector, the standards issued by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority."

"We are also looking to outline the roles and responsibilities to be assumed by entities operating under the Department of Energy’s umbrella in the event of errors or crises. This, in turn, ensures a sustainable world-class supply of energy services for companies and individuals, facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies and smart services," Al Marar added, thanking the entities that played an effective role in launching the Policy.

"The energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi boasts global status and prestige. Maintaining the sector’s competitive advantages is our top priority, given its role in implementing the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030," he said. "We urge all companies operating within the sector to abide by this policy, and work towards coordinating with all entities concerned with business continuity, most notable of which is the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority."

The Department of Energy will be tasked with overseeing the implementation procedures and ensuring that business continuity standards are maintained, in accordance with the mechanisms outlined in the Policy.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued the second edition of the Business Continuity Management Standards in 2015 to be implemented nationwide and across all sectors and facilities, which helps prevent any interruptions of vital activities in the event of an error of malfunction.