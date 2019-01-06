Fujairah CP receives Minister of State

During the meeting, Fujairah's Crown Prince was briefed on the work plans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its role in achieving the general strategic vision of the state on the principle of peace and love across all countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the importance of the UAE's foreign policy, which was laid down by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Rulers of the UAE in deepening human values at various political, economic, social and cultural levels.

He was also briefed by Minister Al Sayegh on the most important points reviewed by the meeting of the Foreign Ministry's Advisory Council hosted by the Fujairah Free Zone Authority.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office.