Ministry of Interior forms digital transformation team

The team - under the leadership of Brigadier General Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Director-General of Electronic Services and Communications - consists of a number of MoI experts from all sectors of the ministry and its various departments, as well as an executive office charged with developing and equipping an integrated strategy for digital transformation and artificial intelligence, updating the future road map and developing the ministry's strategies for the future in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The decision also includes the formation of sub-teams supported by the general police, sectors and public administrations to prepare the necessary studies to assess the current status of operations and services and document them.