Colombian President receives credentials of new UAE Ambassador

  • Sunday 06, January 2019 in 12:32 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez has received the credentials of Salem Rashid Al Owais, as UAE's Ambassador to Colombia.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Colombian President, and their wishes for further development and prosperity to the government and people of Colombia.
 
President Duque, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, also wishing them success and prosperity, and the new ambassador success in carrying out his duties.