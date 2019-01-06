Colombian President receives credentials of new UAE Ambassador

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Colombian President, and their wishes for further development and prosperity to the government and people of Colombia.

President Duque, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, also wishing them success and prosperity, and the new ambassador success in carrying out his duties.