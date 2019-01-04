Nahyan bin Zayed to 2019 AFC Asian Cup teams: “Welcome to the land of Zayed, land of tolerance”

"The UAE's leadership and people welcome you all to the land of the Emirates, land of Zayed, land of tolerance, amity and peace," he said in a statement Friday.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their continuous support to the advancement of sports in the UAE.

"As we begin the 'Year of Tolerance', we host this major continental event, competed by 24 national teams, with the same message of peaceful co-existence among the various cultures. Sports and major tournaments provide an excellent opportunity for interaction among the different nations and instil the message of peace, adopted by the UAE and its wise leadership."